At the core of s-h-a-p-e-s Brow Bar and Reema Beauty founders and owners, Reema and Mosin Khan, are huge hearts...hearts for giving back. They have dedicated their lives to paying it forward and empowering women all over the world. Their women's empowerment charity initiative - Everyone is BeYOUtiful - helps disenfranchised women globally feel and be more empowered through time, services and 10% of net sales proceeds from Reema Beauty. And there is no one more disenfranchised and degraded than the woman suffering from domestic abuse and violence. That woman deals with the hurt, pain, and suffering of a partner stripping away the very essence of her being. To that, we at s-h-a-p-e-s and Reema Beauty say "ENOUGH is ENOUGH". There is no better evidence of that fight to break the cycle of violence than by spreading awareness and raising funds with our BROW THREAD-A-THON during the Los Angeles Ultimate Women's Expo to be held at the marvelous Los Angeles Convention Center on May 21 and 22, 2016.



Not only will the s-h-a-p-e-s and Reema Beauty team provide custom eyebrow threading services at this magnificent gathering of women empowering women; but also, we are shattering the record books by going after 2 Guinness World Records for eyebrow threading. Our own Empress of Brows, Reema Khan, will demonstrate the threading mastery that launched the s-h-a-p-e-s empire and break the record for most eyebrows threaded in 1 hour. In addition, our masterful team of Brow Artists will set the never-before attempted record for most eyebrows threaded by a team in 7 hours. We will offer our signature eyebrow threading services at a special LA Ultimate Women's Expo price of $5.00 as well as some exclusive product deals from Reema Beauty with 50% of all funds going to help organizations like Women Helping Women, A Better Way and Working Wardrobes breathe life and confidence into women who have survived the torment of domestic violence.



The Ultimate Women's Expo is the nation's largest event designed for active women, featuring over 600 local, regional and national exhibitors that provide products and services designed for women, their home and their family. Featured in cities across the United States, the Los Angeles Ultimate Women's Expo 2016 will feature a host of leading brands, blossoming small businesses, celebrity signings and phenomenal, entrepreneurial keynote speakers like actress and producer Vivica A. Fox, bestselling author and reality star Brandi Glanville, attorney and reality star Phaedra Parks, BRAVO reality star Asa Soltan and supermodel Cynthia Bailey. It's the ultimate opportunity to share, care, explore, renew, relax, rejuvenate and take advantage of your mega-buying power as women.



Come Join the BROW THREAD-A-THON at the Los Angeles Ultimate Women's Expo brought by s-h-a-p-e-s Brow Bar and Reema Beauty



When: Saturday and Sunday, May 21 - 22, 2016

Time: Saturday 10AM-5PM and Sunday 11AM-5PM

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center at 1201 South Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, California 90015 Booth 521 and 523

Why: To be part of World Record Breaking History and help us raise funds to break the cycle of domestic violence.



About s-h-a-p-e-s Brow Bar

s-h-a-p-e-s Brow Bar, the pioneers of brow threading, started in 2003 when Reema Khan noticed a clear demand for her brow threading services. With women driving from all over just for a short threading session, Reema saw the opportunity to maximize and make people more aware of this burgeoning marketplace. Armed with her threading expertise and a mission to educate people about this ancient art, she launched her first brow bar at a local mall in Chicago. With the success of her first brow bar, Reema took the brow artistry experience to the next level and expanded the brow bar concept to malls across the U.S. Equipped with great brow shaping techniques, an affordable price point, and a growing demand, s-h-a-p-e-s Brow Bar set forth the next level of beauty – the brow bar experience – and turned one woman's vision into a flourishing business. Now with s-h-a-p-e-s Brow Bar locations nationwide and continual rapid growth, Reema unveils her next innovation - RMLA Makeover Bar, your beauty transformation destination.



Bold. Vibrant. Cutting-Edge. Inventive. Sensual. Sensitive. Playful. Confident. Passionate. A woman exudes all of these things and more. Reema Beauty was created to celebrate the beauty inside of you. We believe makeup is an expression of power, giving everyone the opportunity to embrace the true essence of beauty and the confidence to express that to the world. We, at Reema Beauty, are in love with the innovative vibrancy of color and believe in using the finest, groundbreaking ingredients to create color cosmetics that women love to use to tell their story. We believe makeup is so much more than a little color on your face. It's a window into your personal truths and a way to share those truths with everyone around you. There is nothing like a makeover on the outside to make you feel better and more confident on the inside. Reema Beauty is where everyone is beYOUtiful. Rediscover your beYOUtiful self each day with Reema Beauty.



