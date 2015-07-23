SOIYL, LLC Launched a Kickstarter Campaign to Create and Maintain U.S.A. Jobs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --Dolores Melgoza, an artist and designer, created SOIYL with an intention of showcasing the spirit and the colors, sounds, and lifestyle of her Venice, California neighborhood. She wanted to create handmade shoes that symbolize history, art, compassion, and serving others. Dolores brought her brand to the local festivals and art shows within California between 2011 and 2013. In 2014, SOIYL shoes were provided to a selective retail market. In 2015, the company has just built their manufacturing site in Los Angeles County.



Love, care and tradition are the essential components of each product created by SOIYL. To ensure the durability of the shoes only the best available raw materials are used. A large variety of fabrics from different parts of the world are woven into top quality leather to create the shoes. Influenced by the Californian beach lifestyle, each item is designed to fit the everyday lifestyle of the conscious consumer. The SOIYL collection includes fashion for men, women and children. The SOIYL brand includes huaraches, moccasins, slides, sandals, and handbags.



Unlike many of today's business organizations, SOIYL is extremely passionate about creating jobs and products within the U.S.A. They have a team that is small but extremely efficient in producing a luxury brand. Outsourcing the production of the SOIYL brand has never been an option; creating Americans jobs is the only conscientious choice.



Discussing her journey to bring SOIYL to its present state, Dolores Melgoza says, "SOIYL, it's the earth beneath our feet. It's where we grow the food that nourishes us. It encompasses our journey. SOIYL's trek has been full of hope, love, and high expectations in building a company within the U.S.A."



SOIYL, LLC has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to ensure further growth of the company. Proceeds from the campaign will be used to hire additional artisans and to continue purchasing raw materials in bulk within the U.S.A. As a result, the company will be able to keep their production in the United States and provide the lowest retail prices possible. The result of your pledge will help SOIYL contribute to the sustainability of the U.S.A economy. This project will only be funded if at least $30,000 is pledged by August 21, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1HTfHvh



The official website of SOIYL, LLC is http://www.soiyl.com/



About SOIYL, LLC

