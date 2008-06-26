Solar Arcadia Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and San Leandro, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Solar Arcadia (http://www.solararcadia.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Solar Arcadia will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.solararcadia.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Solar Arcadia is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Solar Arcadia (http://www.solararcadia.com)

Solar Arcadia's newly launched website (www.solararcadia.com) brings to the online consumer the latest technology for everyone's hand held electronic charging needs. Solar charging units and cases designed especially for the Apple iPhone. The widest selection of universal solar chargers available online today. Online consumers will also find one of the largest selections of outdoor backpacks, school bags offered online and capable of solar charging their digital camera, cell phone, iPod or other hand held devices.



Solar Arcadia's mission is sourcing worldwide solar technology , bringing this technology to the consumer for use in their everyday lives to solar charge their hand held electronic everyday products. Affordable, efficient and environmentally friendly. We maintain the best selection of online solar chargers, solar outdoor gear and a unique line of adult and children's t-shirts. 2% of our sales are given back to renewable energy research to help our planet be healthier. Solar Arcadia making a difference, helping our planet while using the sun.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

