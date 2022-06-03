Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, is experienced in helping clients with wet cell batteries in the use as storage devices for solar energy generation in Arizona, California, and New Mexico. Wet cell battery technology has been around for a long time, they are rechargeable, and they are less expensive than other battery types.



Wet cell batteries, which are typically lead-acid batteries, contain lead, lead oxide, plates, and an electrolyte solution of water and acid, which gives it the name wet cell. These plates are either anodes or cathodes, attached to the negative or positive terminal on the battery. A chemical reaction occurs between the lead, lead oxide, and the electrolyte solution which produces electricity.



Wet cell batteries can be up to four times less expensive than lithium batteries, which makes them a popular choice for a battery bank, especially a larger one. These batteries are also recyclable, which is an important feature in a solar setup where users want to minimize the impact they have on the environment.



These batteries are also easy to come by so users won't have to wait if they need to replace one or want to expand the size of their battery bank. Users can likely go to the nearest sizable town and find them for sale.



In the world of wet cell batteries, there are several varieties to be aware of. These lead-acid batteries come in a serviceable or non-serviceable variety. The serviceable kind allows users to remove the caps to access the electrolyte and refill them with distilled water. The non-serviceable kind is referred to as maintenance-free and these caps are sealed.



Homeowners can also find these batteries as starting batteries or deep cycle batteries. The starting batteries have a series of thinner plates and provide short bursts of high energy, whereas the deep cycle batteries have thicker plates and can be deeply discharged multiple times and then recharged.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about wet cell batteries and other renewable energy equipment for clients in Arizona, California, and New Mexico.



About Solar Biz

Solar Biz is one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies in the country. They help educate people on the benefits of renewable energy so they can be informed consumers. To learn more, visit their website at www.thesolarbiz.com.