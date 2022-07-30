Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, is pleased to be able to help property owners get an off-grid solar panel system. These systems continue to drop in price as they have gotten more efficient in generating electrical power from the sun as well as generally getting cheaper as manufacturing processes have been refined.



More and more people with remote locations, such as cabins and even RVs on their own land, are choosing to install their own off-grid solar panel system that can power everything that they need.



For any off-grid system, there are several components that will be needed in order to have power when it is wanted. The solar panels are the first part of the system as without these owners have no power generation. Before buying solar panels, owners will need to know how many watts of power they will be needing.



This involves adding up all of the watts of the different items owners will be powering. Some of these items will be needing power 24/7 such as a refrigerator, while others will only be used when they are needed as a lamp. Start with the always-on items to get a baseline need, then start adding up the other items that will be used regularly.



Once they have the wattage for what will be running, they will now need to find out what the wattage of generation each of the solar panels they are looking at getting will feed into the system. Dividing the total against the generation capacity of each panel will yield the number of panels needed to fully power the system.



When clients have questions about their off-grid solar panel system, or they are ready to start the process of getting the needed pieces to their full system, give a call to Solar Biz. They have been helping people get into solar power generation for over 50 years.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their off-grid solar panel systems and other renewable energy equipment to clients all over the nation.



