Silver City, NM -- Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, is now offering marine inverters for boat owners in California, New Mexico, and Arizona. The onboard navigation systems likely are used to using the 12-volt system, but the outlets and other devices are not, which is why placing a call to Solar Biz is important.



There are only so many devices that can use 12-volt power, so having an inverter on board the boat is a necessity, not a luxury. This is especially true if boaters plan to be away from shore for an extended period of time. The inverter will take the 12-volt DC power from the battery bank and inverts it into 120-volt AC power. This allows the standard outlets on board to work for whatever items need this standard electrical outlet.



But keep in mind that boaters will want to have a way to recharge those batteries. Once they are back in port and connected to shore power again, the inverter will be used to recharge those batteries. This function of the inverter is very important. Beyond that, the boat might have a place for you to install, temporarily or permanently, some solar panels. The inverter is needed here as well to take that solar power that is generated and recharge the batteries with it.



One thing that boaters will want to look for with any marine inverter is the efficiency rating that it has. These are expressed as a percentage figure, which is the percentage of DC voltage that gets inverted to AC power. The higher the percentage, the better, and while most are around 90%, there are some that are a bit better.Boaters will also want to keep in mind that when they start up some devices there will be a surge in power at first. The inverter needs to be able to handle this surge without overloading. This is commonly referred to as surge or peak output, which is the figure over the stated wattage that the inverter can handle.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their marine inverters and other renewable energy equipment to clients all over California, New Mexico, and Arizona.



