Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, is pleased to be able to offer 100-watt solar panel kits to customers in Arizona, California, and New Mexico. When clients speak with their team at Solar Biz, they can help provide clients with the best information on solar in general, as well as give them specific details about their situation.



When people think of solar panels, they usually imagine the full-size solar panels that are mounted on the roofs of homes or are mounted on a pole. However, when they look at the size of 100-watt solar panels they will find that they are significantly smaller than a normal residential-sized solar panel.



100-watt solar panels are roughly about 4 feet long and 1.5 feet wide with a weight of around 20 pounds. Residential solar panels that one would find on the roof of a house measure about 6.5 feet long and 2.5 feet wide and weigh twice as much. Of course, they also generate a higher wattage of power and are designed to be permanently installed.



So, what can people use the smaller 100-watt solar panel kit for? With this full setup, there are a number of items that they can power with a small 100-watt solar panel kit, including a laptop computer, LED lights, charging a smartphone, and even running a ceiling fan.



These 100-watt solar panel kits are great when used for portable power sources. People taking them on trips in Arizona, California, and New Mexico find that they are very useful in keeping their smartphones charged as well as providing power for using their computers and offering the ability to have some small lights at night.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about 100-watt solar panel kits and other renewable energy equipment for clients in Arizona, California, and New Mexico.



About Solar Biz

Solar Biz is one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies in the country. They help educate people on the benefits of renewable energy so they can be informed consumers. To learn more, visit their website at www.thesolarbiz.com.