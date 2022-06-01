Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, is pleased to offer 400-watt solar panel kits for property owners in Arizona, California, and New Mexico. They have 400-watt solar panel kits that will get property owners started and they can continue building out the solar setup over time so that they can outgrow the need to be connected to the grid.



The physical size of a 400-watt solar panel is roughly 3.5 to 4 feet wide by 6.5 to 7 feet in length, which makes it unwieldy to use in any setting other than a permanent installation. These panels will either be installed on the roof of a building, such as a house or will be installed on a pole or other permanent installation on the property.



Will just a single 400-watt solar panel kit be enough? It depends on what one needs to power, but generally several of these panels are needed to start making a dent in the typical home's power usage. However, even a single panel can provide enough power to run different appliances.



Often people will start with a small installation to test out how it all works and to get a feel for the system. Ranchers and others like to power their electric fences to keep their livestock in place, and a single 400-watt solar panel kit can likely power much of the electric fences they have, or a pair could do it all.



These 400-watt solar panel kits are really meant to be used as the basis for going off-grid eventually, or at least to generate as much clean energy as possible while still being connected to the grid. When these are coupled with a battery bank system and connected to the power grid, property owners have a robust system that can provide them with the power needed.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their 400-watt solar panel kits and other renewable energy equipment for clients in Arizona, California, and New Mexico.



