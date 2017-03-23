Solar Film Foundation (SFF): Quality Window Film and Window Tinting Services

Durban, South Africa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --Founded in 1976, Solar Film Foundation (SFF) has grown into the leading distributor and installer of solar control window film and sign writing media in Sub-Saharan Africa. Together with our offering, include a wide range of application tools and the ability to produce bespoke graphics and logos, and you have a business that is your one stop shop for all automotive and architectural enhancements. Our increasing range of innovative products and state of the art equipment means we are perfectly placed to help, whatever your requirement.



Solar Film Foundation (SFF) proud to offer an installation service that spans across Sub-Saharan Africa. SFF has a network of approved installation partners, which means we can ensure full installation coverage throughout SA's 9 provinces and most sub-Saharan African countries including Zambia, Mauritius, Namibia and Botswana.



Our Core Service



Commercial Window Film

Every building is different, but there are a number of common problems when it comes to glazing. The list below highlights some of the issues that products supplied and installed by SFF can address.



SFF supplies and install a wide range of high performance window film, specifically designed to solve glass related issues such as heat & glare, safety, security and privacy. With an in-house graphics team and state of the art print facilities, we are also able to provide eye-catching full colour graphics, printed wallpaper and bespoke glass manifestation.



Residential Window Film

SFF window films and vinyl designed specifically for use in your home.



Automotive Window Film

SFF automotive range of products are designed to protect and enhance the inside and outside of your vehicle.



Our window film not only deflects sunlight, but also blocks 99% of the sun's harmful UV rays, providing excellent protection for your skin. Prolonged sun exposure through a rear window can ruin a car's interior. The glare reduction you get from SFF's window film prevents the interior of your vehicle from fading and helps preserve its value and appearance. With SFF's automotive window films, you will get feeling of protection and an increased sense of security and peace of mind, whether you are on or off the road.



Our paint protection films is designed to protect your vehicles paintwork from everyday life. With an application of our film, experience no more stone chips and scratches



Our Vehicle branding and wrapping is the perfect way to make a statement. We tailor make every design to your vehicle so that you and your vehicle feel unique and loved.



Signage & Graphics

With our in-house design studio allowing us to print in full colour onto a range of films. We can print eye-catching graphics for walls and glass partitions, logos and brand elements for interior branding projects as well as customised artwork and privacy solutions.



SFF has accredited installation partners all across sub-Saharan Africa, making installation quick and easy. For more information about how SFF can help you go green, call us on +27 31 332 4735 or email info@sff.co.za today. We will be happy to help.