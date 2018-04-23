Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc. announces a new, ultra-accurate Accelerated Indoor UV / Florescent Light Testing Service for indoor exposure of plastics (including vinyls, PE, ABS, acrylics, polycarbonates, PET, HIPS, and other synthetic materials,) paints, coatings, textiles, inks, dyes, papers (including cardboards and wallpapers,) and any other materials which are subject to degradation inside. The company's state of the art laboratory uses fluorescent sources of several types, depending on the customer's unique requirements. In most cases, exposure to a year's worth of indoor can be accomplished in under a week, objectively determining the sample material's reaction per standards such as ASTM G154. As the test proceeds, trained physicists are able to collect data points such as colorimetry, gloss measurements, photography, and more, ultimately producing a formal report detailing all results of the test.



"Solar Light's Accelerated Indoor Light Testing Lab boasts state of the art equipment, assuring our customers the most accurate results. We tailor the tests to our customers' unique requirements, and are able to simulate many indoor scenarios including warehouses, hospitals, and schools within short timeframes, at a very low cost," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.