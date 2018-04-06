Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc. announces a new, ultra-accurate Accelerated Outdoor UV / Sun Fade Testing Service for outdoor exposure of plastics (including vinyls, PE, ABS, acrylics, polycarbonates, PET, HIPS, and other synthetic materials,) paints, coatings, textiles, inks, dyes, papers (including cardboards and wallpapers,) and any other materials which are subject to degradation outside. The company's state of the art laboratory uses either xenon arc sources or fluorescent sources of several types, depending on the customer's unique requirements. In most cases, exposure to a year's worth of sunlight can be accomplished in approximately a week, objectively determining the sample material's reaction. As the test proceeds, trained physicists are able to collect data points such as colorimetry, gloss measurements, photography, and more, ultimately producing a formal report detailing all results of the test.



"Solar Light's Accelerated Outdoor UV Lab boasts state of the art equipment, assuring our customers the most accurate results. We tailor the tests to our customers' unique requirements, and are able to simulate any worldwide region or timeframe required at a very low cost," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.