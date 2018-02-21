Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces Custom Spectra Output Solar Simulators for SPF and Medical Research

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2018 --Today, Solar Light Company, Inc. announced the introduction of Retrofitable Custom Spectra Kits for its existing line of Solar Simulators in the 601-Series, LS1000-Series, and 16S-Series. As SPF and medical research continues to rapidly evolve into different wavelengths, Solar Light can quickly and affordably adapt existing simulators in the field to output custom spectra, making them indispensable tools for professional laboratory applications. Some of the company's most popular retrofit kits include:



- High Energy Visible Light in 380-500nm range (the portion of the visible light spectrum that is closest to the UV band, mainly violet and blue light rays).



- UVA1 in the 340-400nm range



- UVA2 in the 320-340nm range



- IR over 700nm



Kits are installed at the factory, guaranteeing the quality of workmanship and adding to the versatility of the instruments. Common uses for outfitted are include in vitro and in vivo sunscreen testing, as well as clinical, medical, and photobiological studies including oxidative stress, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and melasma. The simulators can also be updated with state of the art Automatic Dose Controllers, NIST-Traceable PMA-Series Sensors, Radiometers, and other related accessories.



"We developed these Retrofitable Custom Spectra Kits in direct response to what our customers were requesting. Researchers are beginning to understand that wavelengths outside of the traditional UVA+B range can have significant effects on our health, and using these simulators, they will be able to isolate specific wavelengths as required," said Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.