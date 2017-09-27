Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces High Energy Visible Output Solar Simulators for SPF and Medical Research

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Today, Solar Light Company, Inc. announced the introduction of its new specialty line of Solar Simulators designed specifically for professional research in the High Energy Visible (HEV) spectra. These state of the art single output HEV Solar Simulators produce solar radiation in the 380-500nm range, or the portion of the visible light spectrum that is closest to the UV band (mainly violet and blue light rays.) They can be quickly and easily configured by the user to provide UVA only, UVB only, UVA+B, or full spectrum sunlight optionally, and custom spectra are also available. These units are specifically designed for in vitro and in vivo sunscreen testing. In addition, they can also be used for clinical, medical, and photobiological studies including oxidative stress, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and melasma. Models are available from 150W / 0.8 (2cm) to 1000W / 6 (15.25 cm.) in compliance with laboratory standards such as ASTM, IEC, and ISO. They come complete with everything required to begin testing immediately, including Solar Simulators, Power Supplies, Automatic Dose Controllers, NIST-Traceable PMA-Series Sensors, safety glasses, and other related accessories.



"We developed these Simulators in direct response to what our customers were requesting. SPF and medical research is moving quickly into HEV, which hasn't yet been studied as thoroughly as traditional UV spectra. Researchers are beginning to understand that HEV can have significant effects on our health and well being, and using these simulators, they will be able to isolate to these specific high energy visible (HEV) wavelengths as required," said Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



