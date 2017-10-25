Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces New 6D Ultraviolet Safety Meter

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2017 --Today, Solar Light Company, Inc. announced the introduction of its new 6D UV Safety Meter. The 6D is a valuable tool for any industry that involves worker exposure to UV radiation. It is sensitive to ultraviolet radiation specified as hazardous in standards published by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists. Those standards state that the total UV exposure in an eight-hour period should not exceed 3 millijoules per square centimeter at 270nm. Other wavelengths have hazardous potential related to that of 270nm by the Spectral Weighting Function (see product data sheet for details.) The 6D Safety Meter monitors the integrated effect of all ultraviolet wavelengths from the light source. It has a self-contained sensor mounted on the top panel of the meter. It is activated by a sliding ON/OFF switch. The maximum safe exposure time in hours and 1/100 parts of an hour is shown on the LCD. A reading of 10.00 hours indicates a source too weak to reach the Threshold Limit Value during 8 hour working day.



"The 6D UV Safety Meter is a critical tool for all workplace Safety Officers to carry. It ensures that workers are kept at safe levels and alerts users when they are approaching dangerous exposure levels," said Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.