Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces New Solarmeter UV Index and UVB Lamp Meters for Reptile Husbandry Applications

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --Today, Solar Light Company, Inc. announced the introduction of its new Solarmeter® Model 6.5R Reptile UV Index Meter specifically designed for reptile husbandry applications. This new model updates our legendary original Model 6.5 UV Index Meter with attractive, informative graphics displaying the Ferguson Zone chart at the top of the meter. This chart provides the user with an instant, accurate dose reference for the meter's UVI readout. Many scientists and breeders worldwide rely on the original Model 6.5 UV Index Meter, so the new Model 6.5R is unchanged operationally or in terms of specifications from the original. We just made this meter easier for reptile owners to use by updating the graphics with the latest scientific research about proper UV dosages for reptiles. Likewise, the new Model 6.2R Reptile UVB Lamp Meter updates the original 6.2 with reptile-themed graphics and a sleek new black case, while maintaining the functionality that reptile owners have relied on for many years.



"Herpatologists, professional researchers, and reptile breeders and hobbyists have been a vital customer base for Solarmeter for many years. Dr. Frances Baines, Professor Gary Ferguson, and other leading experts have used Solarmeters to develop critical scientific data, such as the Ferguson Zones which categorize hundreds of reptile species into 4 distinct groups, each requiring a different UV dosage to thrive. The Ferguson Zone chart is prominently located on the meter's face now, so every user will know at a glance the proper dose of UV their reptiles should receive. The new graphics are visually appealing too, and let the world know you are a serious reptile enthusiast!" said Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.