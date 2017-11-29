Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces New UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) Testing Service

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --UPF is a spectral transmission analysis which can quantify exactly how much UV radiation permeates materials. Solar Light Company, Inc.'s new state of the art Ultraviolet Protection Factor Testing Laboratory performs accurate UPF testing for clothing and fabrics to all major worldwide standards: AATCC 183, BS EN 13758-1, GBT18830-2009, and NZS 4399. The UPF Rating Scale is between 15 and 50. For example, a shirt with a UPF rating of 15 means that 1/15th of the sun's UV radiation can reach the wearer's skin, while a shirt with a UPF rating of 50 means that only 1/50th of the sun's UV radiation can reach the wearer's skin. The company can also provide a UPF Certification Report optionally which details the specific measurements of the samples, the equipment used in the testing, and all relevant data points. Typical turnaround is 2-3 days after receipt of samples, and pricing starts at only $250.00 for the first 2 samples.



"UPF ratings are becoming more prevalent in the civilian clothing industry as people seek alternatives to sunscreen lotions, though it should be noted that UPF gauges a fabric's effectiveness against both UVA and UVB light, while sunscreen's SPF number pertains only to a sunscreen's effectiveness against UVB rays (the sunburn-causing segment of the ultraviolet spectrum.) High-risk groups with an elevated need for high UPF-rated clothing include fair skinned, sun-sensitive people, children, and people who spend extended time at high elevation, equatorial regions, and near reflective surfaces such as snow and water. Solar Light makes it easy for garment manufacturers to quickly, efficiently, and accurately test for UPF," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice-President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



