Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces Updated 501-Series Outdoor Radiometers / Biometers

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --Today, Solar Light Company, Inc. announced the introduction of updated 501-Series Outdoor Radiometers and Biometers. These are rugged meteorological-grade instruments which measure solar radiation outdoors and underwater (up to 16.4 feet / 5 meters maximum depth.) World Class manufacturing practices and NIST traceable calibrations ensure a high degree of reproducibility and comparability from unit to unit. Large networks of these precision devices are relied upon by many of the world's most prestigious metrological observatories, weather stations, and research agencies worldwide, such as the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) and the Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory (NREL). Digital versions are available with Sensor Recorders, and analog versions are available with output voltage which is proportional to the measured UV solar radiation. In addition, all 501s feature controlled internal temperature to ensure the highest levels of accuracy. Measured spectra include UVA, UVB (unweighted,) UVB (erythemally weighted,) and UVA+B.



"The 501-Series has been the gold standard for long-term professional UV research for many years. Continual updates in features and performance will assure that the 501 will remain the choice of researchers worldwide for years to come." said Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.