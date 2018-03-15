Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces Updated Microtops II Ozonometer

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc. announces the updated Model 521 Microtops II® Ozonometer. The Model 521 is a 5 channel hand-held ozonometer for measuring total ozone column per standard WMO configuration easily, accurately and dependably. It measures direct solar ultraviolet radiation at 3 discrete wavelengths within the UVB range, as well as total water vapor and aerosol optical thickness (AOT) using the 936 and 1020 nanometer channels. To facilitate field operation, Solar Light offers many options for this model, including a rugged carrying case and Garmin GPS. The unit features accuracy comparable to much larger and more expensive instruments, packaged in a very small, handheld chassis.



"The Microtops II Ozonometer has been the gold standard in the professional atmospheric research community for years. It is heavily relied upon by the world's leading weather stations for scientific studies, pollution and environmental monitoring, photobiology research, and much more," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Solar Light Company, Inc.



