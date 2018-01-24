Solar Light Company, Inc. Announces Updated Microtops II Sunphotometer

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc. announces the updated Model 540 Microtops II Sunphotometer. The Model 540 is a light weight, portable 5 channel meter for measuring aerosol optical thickness, direct solar irradiance, and water vapor column easily, accurately and dependably. This multi-spectral instrument is designed to measure direct solar irradiance at all selected wavelengths. It then uses this information to provide atmospheric properties, such as aerosol optical thickness and water vapor column. Standard wavelengths to choose from are 340nm, 380nm, 440nm, 500nm, 675nm, 870nm, 936nm, and 1020nm. To facilitate field operation, Solar Light offers many options for this model, including a rugged carrying case and Garmin GPS. The unit features accuracy comparable to much larger and more expensive instruments, packaged in a very small, handheld chassis.



"The Microtops II Sunphotometer has been the gold standard in the professional atmospheric research community for years. It is heavily relied upon by the world's leading weather stations for scientific studies, pollution and environmental monitoring, photobiology research, and much more," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.