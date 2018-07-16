Solar Light Company, Inc., Expands Global Commercial Operations, Adds Jeffrey W. Hall as Executive Vice President – Commercial Operations

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc., the global provider of specialized light-measuring sensors and systems for global health protection and environmental monitoring applications announces the hiring of Jeffrey Hall as Executive Vice President – Commercial Operations.



Jeff brings over 25 years of experience in global sales and distribution, marketing, business development and customer care of analytical-based, high-technology products and services in the life sciences, health surveillance and security markets.



"The impact of sunlight on human health and the environment is steadily receiving greater attention. Solar Light's products and capabilities will continue to have a significant role in providing critical information to support decision making" said Jeff Hall. "I am thrilled to be joining Solar Light Company to drive commercial growth."



"As the global need for our products accelerates, Jeff joins our Team to lead the expansion of our commercial operations to support our global network of distributors and customer organizations" said Jay Silverman, President of Solar Light. "We are fortunate to have someone of Jeff's expertise and record of success join our team."



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc., has been providing specialized light-measurement solutions to advance global health protection and environmental monitoring sciences since we introduced the world's first solar simulator for biological research; the first handheld atmospheric ozone instrument; and, developed the first national network for UV data collection. From our family of research-grade, laboratory and field-based systems to our Solarmeter® family of handheld sensors (http://www.solarmeter.com) we strive to contribute to the improvement of global health and the environment by providing high-quality solutions, supported through a premier global infrastructure.



Contact

Solar Light Company, Inc.

Jeffrey Hall, 215-517-8700

EVP, Commercial Operations

jeff.hall@solarlight.com

www.solarlight.com