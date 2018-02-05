Solar Light Company, Inc. Introduces High Precision PMA-Series Analog Sensors

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --Solar Light's versatile NIST-Traceable PMA-Series Analog Sensors represent the pinnacle of accuracy, durability, and selection on the market today. These units measure discrete bands of the electromagnetic spectrum from the UVA, UVB, UVA+B, UVC, Visible Light, and Infrared regions. Both narrow and broad bands are available to fit any application, including germicidal requirements, environmental probes, and sensors for biologically weighted spectra (such as the erythema and CIE action spectra.) Over 135 different sensors are available in a variety of packages to fit any environment, from indoor clean rooms, to harsh locations outdoors, to 100 meters under water. These Analog Sensors are designed for users who wish to utilize their own data loggers, or plan to use a voltage source to provide excitation voltage to the sensor and a digital volt or amp meter to read and convert the results. Solar Light also offers a large selection of Digital Sensors to work in concert with the company's advanced PMA-Series Radiometers. These are typically used as discrete units in applications where portability is critical.



"Solar Light's sensors are targeted at the professional research and scientific community, our core customer base. We've designed these sensors to fit any environment, and any application, with a robust construction that will last for decades in daily use," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.