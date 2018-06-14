Solar Light Company, Inc. Introduces New 1000W High Energy Visible Solar Simulators

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --Solar Light's new specialty line of HEV Solar Simulators are designed specifically for professional research in the High Energy Visible spectra. These state of the art single output HEV Solar Simulators produce solar radiation in the 400-500nm range, or that portion of the visible light spectrum that is closest to the UV band - mainly violet and blue light rays. In addition to the HEV output, they can be quickly and easily configured by the end user to provide UVA only, UVB only, UVA+B, or full spectrum sunlight optionally. Custom spectra are also available. These units are specifically designed for in vitro and in vivo clinical, medical, and photobiological studies including SPF, oxidative stress, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and melasma. Our LS1000 Models are available with 1000W output, in round or square beam sizes ranging from 5cm to 15.25cm, in compliance with laboratory standards such as ASTM, IEC, and ISO. They come complete with everything required to begin testing immediately, including Solar Simulators, Power Supplies, Automatic Dose Controllers, NIST-Traceable PMA-Series Sensors, safety glasses, and other related accessories.



"We've developed these Simulators in direct response to customer requests. SPF and medical research are moving quickly into HEV, which hasn't yet been studied as thoroughly as traditional UV spectra. Researchers are beginning to understand that HEV can have significant effects on our health and well being, and using these simulators, they will be able to isolate to these specific high energy visible (HEV) wavelengths as required," explained Moshe K. Levy, Solar Light's VP of Marketing and Sales.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been recognized worldwide for over 50 years as America's premier manufacturer of precision ultraviolet light sources, solar simulators, and radiometers. Our standard line of UV, visible, and IR radiometers and light meters measure laboratory, industrial, environmental, and health related light levels with NIST traceable accuracy. Column ozone, aerosol, and water vapor thickness measurements, in addition to long-term global ultraviolet radiation studies all over the world are performed using our atmospheric line of instrumentation. Solar Light also provides NIST traceable spectroradiometric analyses, calibrations for light meters and light sources, accelerated ultraviolet radiation degradation testing of materials, and OEM instrumentation and monitors.



