Solar Light Company, Inc. Introduces New Solar Simulator Packages for Photovoltaic Cell Testing

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --Solar Light's state of the art single output PV Cell Testing Solar Simulators produce Class A Air Mass 1.5 Emission Spectrum to accurately replicate full spectrum sunlight, with 1 sun output intensity. They can also be quickly and easily configured by the user to provide UVA only, UVB only, UVA+B, or custom spectra optionally. Models are available from 150W / 1.2 (3 cm) to 1000W / 6 (15.25 cm) These precision research-grade instruments are specifically designed for testing photovoltaic cells in accordance with the latest ASTM, IEC, and ISO laboratory standards, and come complete with everything required to immediately begin testing, including the Simulator, intelligent Power Supply, advanced Data Logging Radiometer, PMA-Series Full Spectrum Class II Pyranometer, safety glasses, and more. A Source Meter and Calibrated Reference Cell are also available optionally.



"Solar Light's PV Cell Testing Solar Simulator Kits have been the gold standard of the industry for decades. Continual improvements in performance and efficiency ensure that our customers are receiving the start of the art for their PV Cell testing applications," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.