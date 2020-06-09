Solar Light Company, Inc. Provides Dedicated Solutions to Support Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Protocols

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --As the world is continuing to battle COVID-19, healthcare industry and front-line workers are utilizing UVC sensors and radiometers to aid in the process of disinfecting personal protective equipment (PPE) with Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI). These decontamination protocols require accurate determination of UVC dose reaching the PPE. UVC sensors are used to ensure exposure levels of materials during sterilization are both achieved and maintained.



Solar Light Company, Inc. provides dedicated solutions to support UVGI protocols. Our PMA UVC germicidal sensors enable you to determine the exact UVC dose reaching the PPE from outside the room. Full data logging capabilities and alarm set-points are available for up to 2-channels; Solarmeter® Model 8.0 and Model 8.0-RP are used to determine the exact UVC intensity reaching the PPE.



Learn more about our instruments or download our whitepaper on the topic, here.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

SOLAR LIGHT COMPANY, INC., designs and manufactures precision solar simulators, meteorological instruments, sources, standards and calibration services to assess the impact of sunlight on human health and the environment. Areas of focus include SPF measurement, materials testing, monitoring UV disinfection systems, atmospheric monitoring and solar cell testing.



