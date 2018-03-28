Solar Light Company, Inc. the Model 601 Multiport SPF Testing Solar Simulator

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --Solar Light's advanced Model 601 Multiport® SPF Testing Solar Simulator is the industry standard for high throughput SPF testing and dermatological studies. It produces UVA or UVA+B (290-400nm) from its 6 individual 8mm diameter square-port outputs, each of which can be controlled separately. Up to 6 tests can be performed simultaneously in a short period of time, dramatically increasing lab productivity. The output intensity is rated up to 4 MEDs per minute, and can be controlled by the adjustment knobs on each port, as well as via the included XPS-300 power supply. The output is approximately 20 times the intensity of the sun, and simulates the ultraviolet spectrum of the sun with over 90% homogeneity. Custom output spectra, including HEV and blue light, are available optionally. A built-in locking Articulation Arm assures precise light guide placement on subjects.



"We developed these Simulators in direct response to what our customers were requesting. Solar Light Solar Simulators are used in 95% of SPF testing laboratories globally, and meet the latest ISO, FDA, JCIA, and COLIPA spectral irradiance standards. Our customers know that when it comes to productivity, the 601 Multiport® is untouchable," said Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.