Solar Light Company, Inc's New Automated Spectral Transmission Analysis Service

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2018 --Solar Light Company, Inc. announces a new, ultra-accurate Spectral Transmission Analysis service, available in multiple spectra for any testing requirement between 250-1800nm. Using advanced spectroradiometers, monochromators, NIST traceable standard lamps, and NIST Traceable sensors, the company's state of the art testing laboratory can provide absolute spectroradiometric analyses with optional detailed reports, showing sample performance under strict parameters.



Typical tests include:



- Spectral Transmission of a Material in the Visible Range (400-700nm in 10nm steps)

- Spectral Transmission of a Material in the UV Range (250-450nm in 1nm steps)

- Spectral Transmission of a Material using Monochromator (250-1800nm)

- Custom Scans



"Solar Light's Spectral Transmission Analysis Lab boasts state of the art equipment, assuring our customers the most accurate results. We've automated the purchasing process so that customers can order exactly what test they need within a few minutes, direct from our website. Best of all, our turnaround time is typically only a few days after receipt of the samples," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.