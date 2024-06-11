Solar Light Company, LLC Introduces Revolutionary Technology for Sunscreen Protection

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2024 --Solar Light Company, LLC, a global leader in light sciences, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation in sunscreen protection measurement technology. This breakthrough development, which has been over a decade in the making, marks a significant advancement in the field.



Key Highlights:

- Revolutionary Technology: The new patented Poly602™ Hybrid Diffuse Reflectance Spectroscopy (HDRS) Instrument offers unparalleled accuracy and reliability in sunscreen testing.



- Non-invasive Testing: Provides completely safe and accurate measurements



- ISO 23698 Compliance: Designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the forthcoming standard.



- Available Products: Poly602™ HDRS Instrument, Mono602™ HDRS Instrument, SPF290 UV Transmittance Analyzer, and LS1000 Solar Simulator are available now.



- Industry Applications: Utilized by sunscreen raw material manufacturers, formulators, cosmetic companies, and clinical research testing laboratories.





Jay Silverman, CEO of Solar Light Company, LLC, stated, "We've been working on this new technology for over a decade, and it is a major scientific breakthrough for sunscreen protection. Our commitment to innovation and quality continues to drive us to develop products that set new industry standards."



The HDRS technology offers a comprehensive solution for measuring sunscreen efficacy, providing manufacturers and researchers with critical data to ensure product effectiveness and consumer safety. The Poly602™ and Mono602™ instruments, along with the SPF290 Analyzer and LS1000 Simulator, represent the pinnacle of Solar Light's dedication to advancing light science technology.



For more information about Solar Light Company's latest innovations and to place orders, visit www.solarlight.com or contact their customer service at +1 215-517-8700.



About Solar Light Company, LLC

Founded in 1967 and based in Glenside, PA, Solar Light Company, LLC is an ISO9001:2015 certified manufacturer of precision light sources, light measurement instrumentation, and UV transmittance analyzers. They provide a wide array of services including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, and more. Solar Light is dedicated to advancing the science of light measurement and maintaining their position as a global leader in their field.