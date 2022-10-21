Solar Light Company, LLC Presents a Guide to Polychromatic and Monochromatic DRS for SPF Analysis

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2022 --The next generation of gold standard SPF Test and Measurement Solutions from Solar Light Company, LLC is coming! The new gold standard is a result of the proven study which demonstrates that HDRS (ISO/CD 23698) is a rapid, accurate and precise alternative instrumental method of analysis to ISO 24444:2019.



Diffuse reflectance spectroscopy is a technique used in the field of dermatology for assessing optical properties of skin and drugs or topical ingredients applied to the skin. It can measure skin proliferation, photodamage that has occurred to the skin, blood content, and even diagnose certain skin cancers. Evaluation of sunscreen protection on human skin using diffuse reflectance spectroscopy was initially limited to the UVA portion of the spectrum, but recently a technique was devised that allows for determination of ultraviolet (UV) protection across the entire solar UV spectrum (290-400nm). This technique named "Hybrid Diffuse Reflectance Spectroscopy*" (HDRS) provides a fast and simple assessment of sunscreen protection in vivo that could replace extensive sunburning and damaging exposures to human test subjects as currently mandated by regulatory bodies across the globe.



Learn more about the background, theory, and techniques of HDRS measurement methods for assessing sunscreen product protection here.



Solar Light Company, LLC designs and manufactures precision solar simulators, meteorological instruments, sources, standards and calibration services to assess the impact of sunlight on human health and the environment. Areas of focus include SPF measurement of sun protection products, monitoring UV disinfection systems, atmospheric monitoring and solar cell testing systems, atmospheric monitoring and solar cell testing.



