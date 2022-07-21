Solar Light Company, LLC Presents Horticultural Innovation and the Use of Light Measurement Devices with Their New Line of GrowMeters

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2022 --With the cost of food and goods on the rise, there has been an increase in interest from people in growing their own produce. As the rate of innovation in horticultural farming continues to increase yields and the diversity of plants, new technologies and product capabilities for lighting and growth systems are necessary to ensure that lamps and LED banks are efficiently and effectively aiding in the production of healthier, faster growing crops.



Solar Light Company, LLC designs and manufactures precision solar simulators, meteorological instruments, sources, and standards, as well as provides calibration services, to monitor the impact of sunlight on human health and the environment. Solar Light's simple point-and click meters are already being used for monitoring the intensity of light sources and grow lights to ensure that lamps and LED banks are efficiently and effectively aiding in the production of healthier, faster growing crops.



The Solarmeter® Model 9.4G Blue Light GrowMeter has been used to monitor blue light intensity necessary to produce strong, healthy stems and leaves while the Solarmeter® Model 9.6G Red Light GrowMeter monitors the red light intensity that produces beautiful flowers and delicious fruit. Solar Light Company, LLC also offers the Solar Light Model PMA2132 Photosynthetically Active Radiation (PAR) Sensor for accurate measurements in greenhouses, growth chambers and open environments with full data logging capabilities and alarm set-points available for up to two channels.



