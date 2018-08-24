Solar Light Gains ISO9001:2015 Accreditation

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2018 --Solar Light Company Inc. is happy to announce our company's accreditation to ISO9001:2015 via DEKRA Certification, Inc. The whole process was completed in under 11 months, which is a testament to the robust QMS already in place at the company. You can view a copy of the ISO Certificate here.



Solar Light's scope is to design and manufacture Photonics equipment, instrumentation, calibration, and materials testing services. Solar Light will continue to strive for the highest levels of product quality and customer satisfaction!