Solaris Technologies Services Nominated for DCEO 2021 Innovation Award

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2021 --Solaris Technologies Services announced that it received a nomination for the D CEO 2021 Innovation Awards for Technology Innovation, presented by D CEO and Dallas Innovates. Widely known as one of the top technology and innovation awards in Dallas, The Innovation Awards is the leading Dallas awards organization that honors cutting-edge companies, CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, entrepreneurs and other business leaders in North Texas.



"We're honored to be recognized as one of North Texas' leading technology innovators," said Evelyn Torres, founder and CEO of Solaris Technologies Services. "Innovation means pushing the envelope, being a trailblazer and doing things that have never been done before. From engineers to designers, my company is always looking for ways to push the boundaries for mobile tower technology."



Solaris Technologies Services was founded in Irving, Texas with a vision to meet the essential need to connect everyone, everywhere with our USA-made high-capacity mobile tower infrastructure. Since the company's creation, it has been their mission to be the premier manufacturer of an All-American-made mobile tower product that has uncompromised quality and offers the best-in-class technology.



Solaris Technologies Services patented a cabling design for their high-capacity mobile towers. Something that hadn't been accomplished before in the industry was now a leading solution for higher safety standards. "We invest heavily in safety," said Torres. "By using our patented cabling design, we've created a tower that is safer to operate & climb for our customers.Being part of the solution meant creating a leading-edge solution as we did."



Solaris Technologies Services has taken over the mobile tower market. By designing, manufacturing and delivering all custom made towers in-house, they've created a new standard in the telecommunications industry. Over the past few years, Solaris Technologies has partnered with industry-leading companies such as Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T, helping them grow as a globally recognized manufacturer of high-capacity mobile towers.



"I still feel the same passion about the mobile tower business as I did ten years ago," said Torres. "There are still numerous opportunities in the telecommunication industry, and I'm looking forward to seeing the next technology innovation my company is going to produce." With the nomination for the DCEO 2021 Innovation Awards, Solaris Technologies Services looks forward to adding this nomination to their growing list of accolades.



About Solaris Technologies Services

Solaris Technologies Services is a leading manufacturer of mobile cell towers and the preferred partner of Garrett Metal Detectors. Their passion is fueled by an award-winning team who believe in keeping people connected safely with superiorly designed cell phone towers and trusted security equipment. Our team has over 100 years of comprehensive industry knowledge that has been put to work to create the most innovative products available in today's market. To find out more about partnering with Solaris Technologies Services, go to https://solaristechservices.com/.



For more information contact: Nicole Vuong, 972-721-0150 or nicole@solaristechservices.com.