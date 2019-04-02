SolarMax LED Helps the City of El Monte Become a Smart City with LED Lighting Upgrades

El Monte, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2019 --SolarMax LED is known for offering some of the most innovative and unique smart control solutions in LED lighting. They have recently been entrusted with the task of making El Monte a smart city by offering the best of smart wireless lighting control and monitoring systems.



The city of El Monte, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley in California, has decided to illuminate their local parks by implementing advanced LED lighting upgrades. The city seeks to have a smart city set up by having wireless lighting control at the parks so that the lights can be remotely controlled and monitored for optimum use.



Jackson Yu, Project Management Director for SolarMax LED, was quoted as saying, "We are aware of the changing needs and demands of our customers. This is why our focus is primarily on setting up LED lights which are modeled on the lines of smart city technology. With the development of technology, we are demonstrating to municipalities how to put it to the right use."



With the new modern smart city lighting system, the city will have a central control to monitor the lights in real time. The lights can be programmed either individually or even at a group level based on the needs. There is the provision to have constant monitoring of each luminaire so as to assess the performance status. As soon as a fault is traced; a notification is sent to the concerned technician who is responsible for maintenance. Real-time monitoring like this significantly reduces downtime.



The LED lighting upgrade provides significant energy savings as well. Utilizing motion dimming sensors, the park's overall power consumption is further cut down when the area is unoccupied. Coupled with the real-time lighting performance status this advanced system enables the city to maintain its lights with a minimum of staff, labor, and cost.



So, the smart light upgrade surely is a great step forward in meeting the modernization goals of the city. To learn more about this project by SolarMax LED, one can visit www.solarmaxled.com and https://www.solarmaxled.com/solutions/led-lighting-and-control/government/mountain-view-park/ or view the project highlights video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P34EX7GTFh4.



About SolarMax LED

SolarMax LED, Inc. has become the trusted partner for commercial, industrial, and governmental full-service LED lighting design and conversion throughout California. SolarMax offers turnkey services including site audit/measurements, lighting design, product procurement, finance, installation, warranty, and customer services. SolarMax LED is one of ONLY few LED Roadway Luminaire manufactures that is listed on CALTRANS' Approve Material Listed (AML) LED Luminaire. SolarMax LED Luminaires are designed, engineered and fabricated with high-quality materials, reliable components, advanced optical performance, energy efficiency, and outstanding sustainability that meet and exceed customers' needs and expectations.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Jackson Yu

Contact Number: (951) 300-0788

Email-id: jyu@solarmaxtech.com

Website: www.solarmaxled.com

Address: 3080 12th St, Riverside, CA 92507