Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --"We are thrilled that Ezvid Wiki has selected not one, but two of our Solarmeter Handheld UV meters for its Top 10 Best UV Testers Wiki," commented Jeffrey W. Hall, EVP Commercial Operations at Solar Light Company, Inc. Ranked in the #1 position, Solarmeter's Model 6.5 UV Index Meter provides instantaneous UV index measurements for outdoor activities or monitoring UV lamp intensity and aging. "With a NIST-traceable calibration certificate, you can rest assured its accuracy is unquestionable," says Ezvid Wiki. Coming in at #7, the Solarmeter Model 8.0 UVC Meter is a “must have” according to Ezvid Wiki for monitoring germicidal lamps or testing eyewear. Learn more about the Solarmeter® family of compact, handheld light meters and how their simple pushbutton operation can help you measure human and animal health-related light levels at http://www.solarmeter.com.



Compiled with twenty-three hours of research, this newly published 10 Best UV Testers Wiki in Ezvid Wiki’s electronics category is a broad-ranging, impartial assessment of UV tester options available to consumers in the United States.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc., has been providing specialized light-measurement solutions to advance global health protection and environmental monitoring sciences for over 50 years. From our research-grade, laboratory and field-based systems to our handheld sensors we strive to contribute to the improvement of global health and the environment by providing high-quality solutions, supported through a premier global infrastructure.

