Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Solartis announces the release of its first Blockchain microservice; a Proof of Insurance API on the Solartis InsuranceLedger Blockchain. The service generates on-demand Proof of Insurance information for use on Certificates of Insurance, Evidence of Insurance, and Auto ID cards, as well as all other proof of insurance documents. This easy to use microservice sources trusted policy data from carrier and/or agency management systems, posting it to a securely partitioned transaction ledger on the Solartis InsuranceLedger Blockchain.



Proof of Insurance request and response templates are available in both XML and JSON formats. A pre-sale sandbox is also available for those interested in trying the API and the Solartis InsuranceLedger Blockchain on their own.



Nick Richardson, Solartis president, said, "On-demand generation of Proof of Insurance information with up-to-the-second, in-force policy data is now a reality. Insureds, certificate holders, and other parties who need evidence of insurance can trust that the coverage information is accurate as of a specified date. Brokers and agents can eliminate their current costly and inefficient proof of insurance generation processes. Carriers can audit and ensure that the information provided on coverage is historically correct and up to date."



The Solartis InsuranceLedger Blockchain employs Smart Contract technology to allow secure, immutable, and verifiable recording of insurance policy contracts and transactions in a digital code representation. The Proof of Insurance API is the first of many future applications coming available on the Solartis InsuranceLedger Blockchain.



About Solartis

At Solartis, our mission is to simplify insurance administration. Our focus is exclusively on insurance. Our customers are insurance carriers, managing general underwriters/agencies, brokers, and captives.



