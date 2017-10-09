Solartis Appoints Vice President, Product Development Solartis Automation Division

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --Solartis (http://www.solartis.com) announced today that Jonathan Kaplan has joined the company to assist in expanding their technology offering to Property and Casualty insurance companies. Jon comes to Solartis with over twenty-five years of experience building flexible, metadata-driven systems within the Industry. Most recently, Jon was VP of Products at Majesco, responsible for building modern solutions for their extensive customer base. Earlier in his career at AscendantOne/ISO-ITS, Jon led the team that built the tools and technology behind what has become the ISO Rating Service and ISO Electronic Rating Content™.



Jon joins Solartis as Vice President, Product Development Automation Division to spearhead the launch of the Solartis Insure Configuration Platform. Jon comments "I am excited to start a new challenge within Solartis and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive insurance technology assets. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on developing strong partnerships with its customers, by providing cost-effective, ground-breaking technology services."



Siby Nidhiry, Solartis Chief Technology Officer said "Jon's experience and industry knowledge make him a valuable addition to the Solartis family. We view his appointment as a sign of our continued commitment to being the leading innovative company in the insurance technology space. The increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our culture and philosophy of out of the box thinkers, continuous reinvention and commitment to quality. We are very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Jon's caliber to fulfill this role. I'm confident that Jon will be an instrumental player in implementing our innovation roadmap."



About Solartis

SIMPLIFYING INSURANCE ADMINISTRATION. At Solartis, our mission is to simplify insurance administration. Our focus is exclusively on insurance. Our customers are insurance carriers, managing general underwriters/agencies, brokers, captives, and risk managers. Today we have over 700 employees in multiple onshore and offshore locations. Every Solartis customer is a Solartis reference.



For more information, contact Carol Mowry McKenzie, vice president, Solartis, via e-mail at cmckenzie@solartis.com or phone at 570-815-4556.