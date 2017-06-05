Solartis Unveils a First of Its Kind; Sandbox Sites for Insurance Technology Developers, Business Analysts and User Experience Professionals

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Solartis unveils a first of its kind for insurance business and technology teams, a no-cost business analyst, developer and user experience sandboxes to assess Solartis Sales and Policy life cycle micro web services and try out ISO and non-ISO lines of business, and example user interfaces.



Solartis Sales and policy life cycle web services and our library of ISO Electronic Rating Content™ (ERC™) revolutionizes policy administration technology projects as they shorten time to market; ensure loss cost, rule, and form accuracy; and minimize project risks because the web services, ISO rating content selections are pretested and readily available.



Carol Mowry McKenzie, Solartis VP Sales and Marketing said, "Evaluating and selecting technology for consumer portals, agent policy issuance systems and full-blown carrier underwriting systems can be expensive, time consuming, and risky. With the Solartis Insure sandbox sites, we eliminate all that. Insurance technology and business teams can assess our sales and policy life cycle APIs, our library of ISO ERC™, and examples of user interfaces, all without any sales pressure or commitment."



"As an Insurtech company based by the beach in California, we love to play in the sand!" said Nick Richardson, Solartis President and CEO. "We offer a no risk way to try out our capabilities in three Solartis sandboxes. Our goal is to help accelerate the change to a fully digital insurance world."



About the Solartis Sandboxes

All three Solartis sandboxes provide access to the Solartis Insure Sales and Policy lifecycle services, our library of ISO ERC™, and example carrier products to test.



-Developer Sandbox – Developers download a .Net / Java code snippet to get access to Solartis Insure Sales and Policy life cycle Web Services in their development environment through our APIs.



-Business Analyst Sandbox – Insurance business analysts can try the Solartis Rating web service using our JSON test harness. This sandbox features a product selection step from our library of ISO rating content and other insurance products; with a defaulted set of inputs that the business analyst can change. The JSON response contains the premium breakdown, forms list, statistical coding and the input values.



-User Experience Sandbox - User experience professionals can try different examples of our sales and policy administration implementations to quote, propose, pay for, issue, and endorse policies.



SIMPLIFYING INSURANCE ADMINISTRATION



About Solartis

At Solartis, our mission is to simplify insurance administration. Our focus is exclusively on insurance. Our customers are insurance carriers, managing general underwriters/agencies, brokers and captives. Today we have over 700 employees in multiple onshore and offshore locations. Every Solartis customer is a Solartis reference.



For more information, contact Carol Mowry McKenzie, vice president, Solartis, via e-mail at cmckenzie@solartis.com or phone at 570-815-4556.