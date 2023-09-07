Solatech Announces Partnership with Franchise Group Bumble Bee Blinds

High Point, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2023 --HorsePower Brands is renowned for its exceptional customer service and commitment to delivering top-notch experiences across its franchise brands in the service industry. As they expand their portfolio into the window coverings sector, Bumble Bee Blinds recognizes the importance of providing high-quality services that meet the needs of consumers throughout North America.



With Solatech's cutting-edge retail Point Of Sale software solutions, Bumble Bee Blinds will be equipped to streamline their operations, enhance customer interactions, and deliver a seamless window covering sales experience. Solatech's advanced tools and resources will empower Bumble Bee Blinds franchisees to efficiently manage their sales, ordering and installation while offering an extensive range of customizable product options to their customers.



"We are delighted to welcome Bumble Bee Blinds to the Solatech family," said Ray Soltis, CEO of Solatech. "Their reputation for delivering exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative technology solutions. By combining our expertise in the window coverings industry with their franchise capabilities, we are confident that this partnership will create significant value for both companies."



"Advancements in technology leave the window covering industry ripe for disruption," said Luke Schwartz, Brand President of Bumble Bee Blinds. "Bumble Bee Blinds aims to deliver this disruption through modern product offerings and a reimagined, technology-driven sales process. Bumble Bee Blinds' partnership with Solatech is a critical component in executing the latter."



HorsePower Brands' entry into the window covering industry signifies their dedication to expanding their service offerings and meeting the diverse needs of consumers. Solatech's comprehensive suite of software solutions will enable Bumble Bee Blinds to deliver a personalized experience to each customer, ensuring satisfaction and establishing long-term relationships.



The partnership between Solatech and Bumble Bee Blinds is a testament to both companies' commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Through this collaboration, they aim to revolutionize the window covering industry and set new standards for excellence in service and technology integration.



About Solatech

Solatech is a leading provider of software solutions for the window coverings industry. With a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, Solatech empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Their innovative software solutions, including dealer ordering systems, retail POS tools, fabrications systems including inventory control, and more, are designed to meet the unique needs of window covering retailers, fabricators, franchise groups, and distributors.



About Bumble Bee Blinds

Bumble Bee Blinds is a franchise owned by HorsePower Brands, a portfolio company specializing in franchise brands within the service industry. As a newcomer in the window coverings market, Bumble Bee Blinds aims to improve the form and function of every customer's home or business. They are committed to being honest and transparent with customers during the design consultation, making the purchase decision easy through best-in-class technology, and delivering a worry free experience via their always included product installation and warranty.