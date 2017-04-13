SoleMate Is the World's First Deodorizer and Sterilizer: Eliminates Odor in Shoes, Gloves or Hats

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --No one likes to have smelly shoes, boots or sports accessories, like boxing gloves, hockey pads and other items. SoleMate aims to solve this common problem for good. Over time, sweat, mold and bacteria can accumulate in shoes and other athletic equipment, causing them to smell. The SoleMate utilizes patented ozone sterilization technology to kill bacteria and eliminate odors, helping to keep shoes smelling fresh over time and preventing fungal infections.



The SoleMate device is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and its detachable pods fit easily into shoes of all sizes. Once the pods are inserted, the device can be activated with the touch of a button, turning on the ionization. The SoleMate offers two procession modes: normal and strong. This allows the device to accommodate even the smelliest of items.



Users can control the device with a mobile app on their smartphone, although it can be operated without the app as well. The app allows users to reuse previous ionization settings and check current battery levels for the device. The app can also store information about the user's shoes for future reference, allowing them to know how recently their shoes were sterilized and when the process should be completed again.



About The SoleMate

The SoleMate features an incredibly long-lasting battery. With a single charge, the user can sterilize up to 27 pairs of shoes. For just one pair of shoes, that is enough to last for about a month before the battery will need to be charged. The sterilization effects last for up to 16 hours. Once the battery has been drained, it will take about two and a half hours to reach full charge again.



To help bring the product to market, the creators of SoleMate, RegoTech Inc., have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign has a flexible funding goal of $20,000 and the creators will receive any amount of money raised, regardless of whether the full goal is reached. The campaign will run until April 29, and the creators welcome any contributions.