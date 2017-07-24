Brecksville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2017 --Solia Spa, owned and operated by renowned beauty industry expert Lisa M. Stewart, and located adjacent to the historic Red Brick Store Building on the corner of Routes 21 and 82 in Brecksville, Ohio, will be hosting the launch party for Sofiel by Peri Skin Care LLC on Thursday, August 3, 2017, 5-8pm. The event will also be streamed live on the Peri Skin Care Facebook page. Peri Skin Care LLC, an Ohio based all natural skin care company, founded by Stewart, announced the release of their flagship product, Sofiel, a powerful tool in anti-aging skincare earlier this year and was featured at the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conferences (IECSC) in Las Vegas in June.



Sofiel is a 4-in-1 treatment that exfoliates, brightens, tightens and moisturizes the skin. It is packed with natural botanicals and Camu Camu, one of the richest sources in the world, and 60 times stronger than the Vitamin C found in an orange. This amazing fruit from the Amazon Rainforest, coupled with nourishing botanicals, visibly refines skin texture and tone, while minimizing the appearance of fine lines due to the natural alpha hydroxy acid in the product. The high concentration of Camu Camu ensures immediate results you can feel and see in tightening and brightening the skin. Product trials have concluded that with continued daily use, skin becomes velvety smooth and more luminous in appearance.



"I wanted to develop a product that was effective in minimizing sun damage without the use of hydroquinone," explains Lisa Stewart, owner, and co-founder of Peri Skin Care. "The ingredients I chose for Sofiel by Peri are pure and natural with a high concentration of Camu Camu. It is so pure you could eat it! It will not disrupt the endocrine system, and there are no preservatives and no chemicals. It is gluten free, vegan and cruelty-free."



Often featured on Fox 8's 'New Day Cleveland' as "Beauty & Lifestyles Expert," Lisa is inviting the community to the launch party at her beautiful spa that was the recipient of Fox 8's "Best Of" Best Spa Award. Solia Spa specializes in innovative skincare and prides itself as always being at the forefront of the latest trends, world-class products, and groundbreaking technology for skincare and age management. Servicing Brecksville and surrounding area residents since 2003, Stewart takes pride in her business and the community it serves. "As soon as you walk through our doors, we are committed to providing you with outstanding customer service and a lasting and unforgettable experience," explains Stewart. "We believe in, strive for, and encourage to Honor yourself - body, mind & spirit. Sofiel by Peri Skin Care is an extension of that credo."



The results of product trials for Sofiel benefits are extraordinary: After just two weeks of daily use, 89.3% of people using Sofiel reported improvement in fine lines and wrinkles; 89.5% reported improvement in skin tone; 86.4% saw a visible lightening of the skin; 96.3% found their skin to be tighter and firmer; 96.6% reported smoother, more moisturized skin.



The cutting-edge technology, coupled with ingredient precision, results in improved and long-lasting volume, radiance and rejuvenated skin texture. Sofiel turns back the cellular clock and creates a more youthful appearance.



"It's important for me to provide my clients with high-quality ingredients and a high standard in services without compromising my integrity," continues Stewart. "This guides my operations at Solia Spa and led me to create the Peri Skin Care company, a project which stemmed from love, family, and integrity."



To learn more about Sofiel by Peri Skin Care, stop by the launch party on August 3rd between 5 pm and 8 pm for some light fare and appetizers and to receive a free sample of this revolutionary treatment. Product demonstrations and exclusive discounts for both Sofiel and Solia Spa products and services will be made available. The event will also be streamed live via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/PeriSkinCareLLC/. Visit www.soliaspa.com and www.periskincare.com for more information.



About Lisa Stewart

Renowned beauty industry expert, Lisa Stewart is a trusted skin care visionary whose passion and tireless efforts have earned her a place in the market as one of the most beloved and most sought after skin care professionals in the country.



After graduating from Kent State University, she entered the sales field beginning an illustrious career in retail sales for the beauty industry before transitioning into pharmaceuticals. Lisa always had a dream of one day owning and operating a spa. This drove her to earn her dual esthetician and managing esthetician licensures and then she set forth to learn the spa industry and operations from the inside out.



Since 2003 she has lead training seminars for professional skin care lines, including a partnership with the global skincare giant THALGO as their National Trainer and Educator for Nordstrom and many other prestigious properties and spas spanning the globe. Lisa recently received momentous recognition in the national industry publication – Skin Inc. Magazine in their "A Good Influence" section as a leader and a pioneer in her field. Not to mention her countless local accomplishments, which include numerous appearances on Fox 8's 'New Day Cleveland' as "Beauty & Lifestyles Expert," Channel 3 (NBC) highlighting innovative skincare technology, Brecksville Magazine, the radio show 'Speak Up and Stay Alive,' Mimi's Vanderhaven (Cover), West Shore Magazine, Fox 8 Best Of, Patch Reader's Choice Best Spa 2012, MIMI's 'Ask The Expert,' and The Sun Courier for her excellence in skin care.



Lisa believes in taking extraordinary care and time to analyze each client's unique needs, and to formulate targeted, realistic solutions that benefit not only the appearance but their overall well-being.



She currently sees clients in her luxurious Solia Spa in Brecksville, OH.



