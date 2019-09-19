Solid Hardwood Floors Vancouver Bc Floors Company: Trends for 2019

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --As a flooring company in Vancouver, the team at BC Floors knows solid hardwood floors are a terrific option for those targeting environmentally-friendly options for the home and office. Genuine hardwood offers long-term use while imbuing spaces with a classic beauty that fits the minimalist mindset currently dominating the world of interior design. However, three trends in particular have stood out in 2019. For more, go to: https://bcfloors.ca/solid-hardwood-floors-vancouver-three-emerging-trends-2019/



The trends most prevalent for wood flooring this year have been natural colours, softer textures, and matte finishes: "While espresso hues were once all the rage, 2019 has paved the way for softer, more natural looks that range from ethereal greys to soft whites, creams, and taupes. If brown is a must, customers seem to be veering towards elegant stains of chocolate and mocha that highlight the character of the grain, enhancing the beauty and authenticity of the floor."



Textures and finishes have changed as well. Grooved highly textured floors have given way to softly sculpted and brushed floors. Even preferences for finishing have changed. Gone are the glossy, highly polished floors. Instead, people are pairing the smooth finishes with low gloss for a look that's natural and warm—but also more resistant to scratches and scuffing.



As providers of quality hardwood floors in Vancouver, the specialists at BC Floors support those striving to achieve easy living and tasteful design through the installation of stunning, solid pre-finished, solid hardwood flooring and custom parquet. Each selection offers stunning options and tasteful designs—with the elegant colours and rich fluid textures that have made hardwood flooring a perennial favourite in the design world.



To learn more about hardwood floors in Vancouver, request a free consultation. The experts at BC Floors will be happy to demonstrate the wide selection of flooring materials and provide information about the incredible workmanship warranty.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call (604) 239-5500.



