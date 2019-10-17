Solid Hardwood or Engineered Hardwood: Which Is Better?

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --BC Floors in Vancouver has installed thousands of floors for residential and commercial floor applications. As Vancouver flooring specialists, these technicians know the debate surrounding engineered hardwood vs. solid hardwood is still ongoing. Making the right decision depends on a variety of factors and understanding key differences between the two types of flooring. For more, go to: https://bcfloors.ca/solid-hardwood-vs-engineered-hardwood-vancouver/



For purists, solid hardwood flooring is where it's at. Cut into ¾ inch planks and made of solid wood, hardwood comes in many different types and finishes, which range from sleek high gloss to modern mattes. By contrast, engineered hardwood is a thin slice of hardwood that sits on top of a plywood core.



Although solid hardwood may seem like the more compelling choice, the truth is that engineered hardwood floors now make up the majority of the market share—it's easier to install and works especially well for high traffic areas where durability is key.



The key differences between solid hardwood and engineered hardwood floors revolve around four main areas: finishing, maintenance, installation, and moisture.



For example, in terms of maintenance, "engineered hardwood is resilient, especially compared to the real stuff, which is often notorious for scratching and scuffing. However, when it comes to dealing with scratches, real hardwood can be sanded down (as it's a thick plank) and refinished. Engineered hardwood can only be sanded once or twice. Moreover, as thin strips of wood, it's easier to become delaminated or chipped…"



The article concludes that engineered hardwood floors are a terrific option for those who gravitate to the look of wood, but need a durable, cost-effective option for their home and workspaces. Solid hardwood, on the other hand, is terrific for people who love the aesthetic and are willing to invest in the maintenance and upkeep in exchange for a floor that will last decades.



For style and comfort, BC Floors in Vancouver offers a terrific selection of solid hardwood and engineered hardwood in both narrow and wide plank styles. The experts at BC Floors will be happy to demonstrate the pros and cons of different flooring materials and provide information about installation and warrantees. Call 604-239-5500 or visit the showroom located at 103 - 3728 North Fraser Way in Burnaby.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call (604) 239-5500.



Michael

Call 604) 239-5500.

Company website: https://bcfloors.ca/