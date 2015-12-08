Solidarity with Paris T-Shirt Campaign Raising Funds for Amnesty International

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --A recently launched T-shirt campaign Solidarity #prayforparis is raising funds to donate to Amnesty International in wake of the tragedies in Paris. With each T-shirt sold, the organizers of the campaign are helping to create a strong solidarity with France.



A series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Paris on the evening of November 13, 2015, left 129 people dead and hundreds wounded. The country's borders were promptly closed, but the people of France, as well as people around the world, stood shoulder to shoulder to show their solidarity.



The newly launched T-shirt campaign is helping people show and share their solidarity with France. Each sale will help Amnesty International's efforts. The terrorist attacks in Paris and around the world have also caused backlash against refugees, including people who are fleeing the atrocities of the Islamic State in other areas of the world.



About Amnesty International

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 7 million people who take injustice personally. Campaigning for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all.



