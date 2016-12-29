Solis and Associates Launches Website Featuring Authentic "Do the Dance" Hot Salsa

Buena Vista, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2016 --Sharyle Solis is proud to announce the creation and launch of the new website venture, http://www.PapaSolisSauces.com. The website offers an authentic "Do The Dance" hot salsa, a unique sauce that is not chunky but very smooth, about which everyone who has tried it says there is nothing out there like it. Solis' salsa business grew out of the overwhelming demand for their homemade salsa. She grew up in and out of the US and Baja California and has a long history of making the salsa with her husband for family and friends. People would always rage about the salsa, and asked for her and her husband to send their salsa to them when they moved away. After being overwhelmed by the demand of shipping their homemade salsa, the Solises accepted people's request to buy the salsa from them. When the Solis family moved to Colorado, they were able to eventually launch the salsa as a cottage industry product of Colorado. They later started making small batches of the salsa in a commercial condo, selling it to local restaurants and stores throughout Colorado. They now make large batches in Denver, as Sharyle continues the salsa legend after her husband Frank known as "Papa Solis," who was the driving force in production, passed away earlier this year.



The hot salsa featured on PapaSolisSauces.com is an excellent product. The "Do The Dance" hot salsa was named humorously after the way that a Latina will do the "salsa" dance if she eats something hot. Solis emphasizes the uniqueness of the hot salsa and the lengths people go to obtain it. "We have a retailer in Colorado and there is a guy that drives up from a few hours away and buys a case, he comes up every month or so," Solis stated. In the future, Solis plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as the company develops other authentic products. The first one they are working on adding due to popular demand is a cocktail sauce that they call the "all-purpose seafood sauce." Their other plans include menudo that they will offer as a spice packet or canned, as well as chili.



Customer service if of the utmost importance to Solis regarding each and every transaction made on PapaSolisSauces.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with an authentic and high-quality hot salsa as well as recipes and suggestions on using the sauce. The website features an easy way to order the "Do The Dance" hot salsa online at a discounted price as well as a list of resellers, favorite salsa recipes, and other valuable information.



To complement the main website, Solis is also launching a blog located at http://www.PapaSolisSauceReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to the "Do The Dance" hot salsa in general such as treating the family to a salsa Spanish rice recipe, easy ways to use the best hot sauce with every meal, and learning how to make Salsa chicken. Solis hopes to give valuable tips and information on adding just the right kick to any meal with quality hot salsa.



