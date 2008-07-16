Solitaire City v1.00 Is Now Available for iPhone and iPod Touch.

Vail, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2008 -- Digital Smoke LLC is proud to announce the release of their popular Solitaire City game for iPhone and iPod Touch devices. As with the Windows and Pocket PC versions, Solitaire City on the iPhone is played against the clock for points. The faster a game is completed, the higher the score. If a Wi-Fi or cellular network connection is detected, then scores from players all round the world are automatically downloaded for daily, weekly and long term competition. The graphics are of the highest quality, making full use of the iPhone's 3D hardware to display rotating, spinning cards, shadows and particle effects. Fun sound effects also add to the experience.



All the popular solitaire games have been implemented such as Spider, FreeCell, Klondike, Poker Squares, Pyramid, Golf, Yukon and more, along with less familiar games such as Casket, Eliminator and Alternations, all with numerous game rules to add variety. Learning the rules of an unfamiliar solitaire game can be tedious and confusing at the best of times but Solitaire City actually makes it fun using a unique training system that teaches people how to play as they participate, pointing out valid moves and explaining the rules along the way. No more boring game rules to read. Learning to play is now fun.



Solitaire City's artificial intelligence points out when a game has blocked and it's time to give up, sparing the frustration of searching for a non-existent move. It can also point out the best move to play when the going gets tough, saving valuable time in the quest for a top score.



Solitaire City is available from the new App Store or iTunes and is compatible with the iPod Touch and all iPhone models including the new 3G device.



Digital Smoke is an independent software developer, creating fun video games for a variety of popular handhelds, computers and consoles.



Website and screenshots:

http://www.solitairecity.com/iPhone.shtml

