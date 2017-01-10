Solo Beat Maker Takes off with New Album Titled 4 the Public

Rancho Cucamonga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --Music is an integral part of the modern world. Simply put, music is everywhere. Music rests in car radios, booms from loud speakers, and even is subtly emitted from false rocks. What's more is that music is spread and shared all around the world. This leaves one to wonder: how does a song written entirely in Korean by PSY top the charts amongst an English speaking audience? The answer lies in the foreground of music. The backbeat is what transcends language and culture allowing anyone to appreciate the tonal pattern of its pulse. In turn, beat makers have become a vital part of producing successful, catchy, and enjoyable songs.



Today, a new beat maker named Alexander Grigsby is watching his career take off as he produces completely original tunes for all to enjoy. Perhaps even more interesting, is that Grigsby has decided to go it alone. He works completely on his own with the exception of his single daughter who doubles as his cameraman. As a relatively new player in the field, Grigsby is constantly learning and developing his style. He produces and releases his beats on his own accord without the typical association with a big music label. In fact, this freedom to produce music strictly for the people is the source of his new album title: 4 The Public. The album itself is sure to feature everything from funky beats to banging bass, all smoothly intertwined thanks to Grigsby's unique multi-layered style.



The release of this album is quite a landmark for Grigsby. As his first official, full-length album, Grigsby is excited to be giving the people a chance to experience a collection of his works directly. Previously, Grigsby had almost exclusively licensed his music, giving it out to other distributors; however, this felt too confounded and indirect. Soon, Grigsby fans will be able to experience his unique soundscape straight from the source.



Unfortunately, producing an album can be a costly task, especially for a solo producer like Grigsby. To remedy this issue, Grigsby has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter where fans new and old will be able to support the release of the album by pre-ordering it. As a side benefit, Grigsby is also selling limited edition merchandise for those who want to go the extra mile in supporting his work. With the help of reader, Grigsby hopes to bring jammin' beats to all in March of this year.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page or search for hashtag #thegaragedad.