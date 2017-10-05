Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --Solo Trekker 4 U has launched an innovative patent-pending solo travel software tool only available at http://SoloTrekker4U.com via a tab on the home page. The "Solo Travel Pricing Tracker", offered at no charge, gives solo travelers an easy way to find and access travel providers based on the pricing structure for those traveling alone. The highly unpopular "single supplement" is the norm since travel is primarily based on double bookings. Solo travelers can pay a surcharge of 50-100%. The problem is worse yet with "2-for-the-price-of-1" advance sales. Solo faced with a 50% single supplement would then pay 3 times more than the per person double booking charge!



Although there is no magic wand to make single supplements disappear, the Solo Travel Pricing Tracker is the only software tool to link destinations and types of trips (like adventure or cultural-historical trips) with 5 different solo travel pricing models. They include no to low single supplements, matched-sharing, solo room/cabin pricings and primarily in Europe, single parent offers.



Solo Trekker 4 U has spent over 6 months reviewing in 4 languages, approximately 1,021 tour operators, travel agents and other solo travel sources covering 26,000+ departures. The result is a proprietary database that links solo travel deals with the way solo prices are structured rather than looking at numeric values. The advantage? A solo traveler can get a better idea of the single supplements they are facing without getting out a calculator to compare percentages charged. In some cases, single supplement prices are not published but must be requested for each trip. The Solo Travel Pricing Tracker is a user-friendly solution to this challenging problem.



The Solo Travel Pricing Tracker is only available through Solo Trekker 4 U's Home Page. A simple, quick click on the tab at the top for the "Solo Travel Pricing Tracker" connects with a dedicated page and hyperlink seamlessly.



About SoloTrekker4U.com

Solo Trekker 4 U was launched on Dec. 12, 2012, by Elizabeth Avery, a Washington, DC attorney, entrepreneur and prior founder of private equity boutique, Kalorama Capital. After working for 20 years with small businesses and tech start-up's and visiting 60+ countries, she saw how single supplements prevented individuals from traveling at home and abroad. Solo Trekker 4 U's goal has been to connect its pre-approved top travel lodging and tour operators with a pre-approved well-priced provider network.



"Solo travelers" are a broader market than merely the singles population: It includes family members or couples on individual trips for business, leisure or a mix of work and pleasure.



According to its Founder, Elizabeth Avery, "Solo Trekker 4 U is product-driven. We deferred our launch until we had created a network of select top hotels and tour operators. To participate, the provider must have been pre-approved with focus on both quality and available rates. The Solo Travel Pricing Tracker is an initial step in making solo travel deals easier to identify and access for a wide range of budgets and travel styles."