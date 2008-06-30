Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry (http://www.solomonbrothers.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.solomonbrothers.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry (http://www.solomonbrothers.com)

Solomon Brothers Fine Jewelry is your source for loose diamonds, diamond rings, wedding bands, fashion rings, jewelry and watches. Our 15,000 square foot showroom is located in the prestigious Buckhead shopping district in Atlanta, Georgia. For 25 years, we have combined an upscale shopping experience with the largest selection at exceptional values. Solomon Brothers offers a vast range of jewelry and watch designers that allows our customers to find their own personal style. We have over 76 of the world’s top designers to choose from, including Tacori, Scott Kay, Michael B, Simon G, Penny Preville, Charriol, Raymond Weil, Corum and Ebel. We also cut and polish our own diamonds creating the best selection, and we pass the savings to you. Please visit us on line or in our showroom, and experience the largest selection at the best price, guaranteed.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

