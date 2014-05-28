"Solomon's Key: The Queen's Chamber Trilogy" Released on Amazon to Thrill Conspiracy Enthusiasts

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --By using some of the most recognizable religions as a bedrock for a harrowing adventure through conspiracy and suspense self-published author F.G. Srebot launches his first book entitled, “Soloman’s Key: The Queen’s Chamber Trilogy”. The author combines the famed Illuminati, the Kabbalah, the Knights Templar and Freemasonry with aspects of the Jesuits, Buddhism and Ancient Egypt Sun Worship to weave his story. But he doesn’t stop there, he incorporates the Hindu religion and references the Ark of the Covenant to sweeten the pot in what has been described as a “Da Vinci Code styled conspiracy thriller”.



By using the central character named Herald Clairvaux, an ailing Jesuit priest, two friends and a Harvard grad that’s been missing for 40 years the story follows the search for the truth about an elite secret society. A society that assures the security of a new world order and a questionable Pope to sit on its throne. Introducing a mystery religion and communication with the divine by connecting to the celestial bodies against a backdrop of occultism, art theft and an NWO plot to murder the book is indeed a wild ride.



The author said of the book and its launch, “Solomon’s Key had to incorporate my life’s work diving into the various religions and how they intersect. With this information I have put a new twist on the conspiracy theory and made the plot a journey of spiritual transformation.”



About F.G. Srebot

F. G. Srebot is the self-published author of “Soloman’s Key: The Queen’s Chamber Trilogy”. The book is the natural extension of his lifetime of travel spent collecting information regarding religion. Srebot’s study of mysticism and various spiritual systems is used to imbue his book with a mystical and spiritual element that elicits a new view of divine communication.



“Solomon’s Key: The Queen’s Chamber Trilogy” can be purchased on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JCEFJFG.



To view a commercial regarding the book visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTDYOuOyszg.



