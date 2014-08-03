Solution of Converting Videos to Mac Supported Formats Gushes Out

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2014 --WinXDVD Software Inc. has addressed the question of what video formats and codecs supported by Mac OS or QuickTime player are. Meanwhile, the solution of converting various videos to MacBook, iMac, MacMini and Mac Pro supported formats gushes out.



A consider number of people need to know what video formats can be played by all Macs. Indeed, as WMV is for windows, the most native and common video format for a Mac computer is MOV, compared with QT, MPEG-4, M4V, H.264, 3GP, MP3 and AAC that can also be imported to QuickTime. On account of the fact that QuickTime Player is the default player for iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook or Mac Pro, the video formats supported by QuickTime will also be compatible with Mac computer running OS X v10.6.x or later.



- Mac supported video file formats: QuickTime Movie (.mov), MPEG-4 (.mp4, .m4v), MPEG-2 (OSX 10.0-10.6 are exclusive), MPEG-1, 3GPP, 3GPP2, AVCHD (OSX 10.0-10.7 are exclusive), AVI ((Motion JPEG only), DV;

- Mac supported video codecs: MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.263 H.261, Apple ProRes, Apple Pixlet, Animation, Cinepak, Component Video, DV, DVC Pro 50, Graphics, Motion JPEG, Photo JPEG, Sorenson Video 2, Sorenson Video 3, H.263, H.261, Apple ProRes, Apple Pixlet, Animation, Cinepak, Component Video, DV, DVC Pro 50, Graphics, Motion JPEG, Photo JPEG, Sorenson Video 2, Sorenson Video 3

- Mac supported audio file formats: M4A, m4b, .m4p (all are iTunes audio), MP3, Core Audio (.caf), AIFF, AU, SD2, WAV, SND, AMR

- Mac supported audio codecs: AAC, HE-AAC, Apple Lossless,MP3, AMR Narrowband, MS ADPCM, QDesign Music 2, Qualcomm PureVoice (QCELP), IMA 4:1, MACE 3:1 (Mac OS X 10.6.x only), MACE 6:1 (Mac OS X 10.6.x only), ALaw 2:1, ULaw 2:1, Integer (24-bit, 32-bit), Floating Point (32-Bit,64-Bit)



Recently, WinXDVD has updated the HD Video Converter for Mac to make it perfectly convert MKV, AVI (DivX, Xvid), MPEG,WMV, AVCHD, VOB, FLV, RM, RMVB, WebM, Google TV, 3GP and any other videos to the best Mac supported videos MP4, MOV and M4V on any Mac computer such that any videos can be played by QuickTime without the need of downloading a pile of third-party codec plug-ins and taking the risks of installing adware and malware.



Pricing and Availability

WinX HD Video Converter for Mac which can offer ultimate HD video converting, editing and recording solution charges $45.95 as the regular price. Luckily to all, the one-user license is available at $29.95 and five-user license at $39.95 only before August 10 in the celebration of 2014 summer holiday. Not only teachers and students, but anybody else in the world can read out to it at http://www.winxdvd.com/install/mac-dvd-ripper.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Ripper, Video Converter, Free DVD Author, DVD Copy, multimedia streaming app, etc.