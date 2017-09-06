Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --Effective, fun, uplifting. These are the qualities that Andrew and Alexa Lane believe are essential to the development of programs designed to enhance one's life. They're the new owners of Soma Samadhi Yoga and Dance in Norwalk, Connecticut. Offering adult fitness as well as a separate performing arts program for children, the new studio has a mission. It supports health, wellness, and creativity in a non-competitive, nurturing environment.



The proud owners said of the grand opening, "We're thrilled to open our yoga and dance studio in Norwalk. It's our home, and we're so excited to share our beautiful space and offerings with our neighbors and friends."



Soma Samadhi adult fitness programs offer a variety of classes all of which provide a total body workout; that variety includes signature brands of Hot Yoga, Barre, and Dance Fitness. To keep structure top-of-mind, all Fitness and Dance classes are developed using the latest research in exercise science and have an emphasis on proper alignment. They also focus on functional fitness and mind-body awareness. Instructors are sensitive to the student's individual needs and can adjust the exercises to address any injuries or specific goals.



Also on tap, the Dance Destiny & Arts program inspires children through the performing arts. All instructors who lead the children's program are skilled, professional artists who encourage students to explore creativity and express themselves with confidence. Dance classes include Jazz, Ballet, Hip Hop, Contemporary, and their Preschool Dance program, "Tiny Dancer." All dance classes focus on cultivating classical dance technique, coordination, performance, and artistry. Additionally, they offer acting and singing lessons as well as private dance coaching. All the classes are well-suited for students interested in becoming professional performers or simply for personal expression.



Soma Samadhi also offers teacher training in Yoga, Barre, and Dance Fitness.



For more information visit www.somasamadhi.com.



About Soma Samadhi Yoga and Dance

Soma Samadhi Yoga and Dance was founded by Andrew and Alexa Lane in 2017 to bring yoga, barre, and dance classes to Norwalk, Connecticut residents.



About Alexa Lane

Program Director, Alexa Lane has performed in a variety of musical theatre, television, and film productions in the United States and Europe. She is a proud member of the theatrical unions Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Her family has been in the dance industry for over fifty years. She holds a degree in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Exercise Science and multiple certifications in fitness and wellness. Her background in dance, yoga, and science has given her a unique ability help individuals train safely and achieve their goals.



